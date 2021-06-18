Alaska Air National Guardsmen with the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron stand alongside Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton, 176th Wing commander, as they near the end of their participation in the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative in Tahlequah on May 27, 2021. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program and the Cherokee Nation that constructs new single-family homes and supporting infrastructure for eligible Cherokee Nation veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Clay Cook)