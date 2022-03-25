SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — The U.S. Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Force were pitched in fierce virtual battle at the Airman’s Club in Texas on March 19 during a gaming tournament between Airmen in Training representing the international partners.
Two teams from each air force competed in four best-of-three matches in fan-favorite games “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and “Rocket League,” a soccer-style game on steroids where the players are vehicles. The United States team swept the series, 4-0, to win the tournament.
The U.S. team was presented a wooden Texas plaque with a gold-colored video game controller affixed.
