332nd AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING — Looking back 40 years is something many of us can do; however, it’s a far more select group that can look back over a 40-year career.
Chief Master Sgt. David R. Purtee enlisted in the Air Force on April 25, 1981, at 17 years of age, from his hometown of Lancaster, Ohio.
When asked if he envisioned his career stretching to the 40-year mark, he said, “Well, the short answer is ‘no,’” with a smile on his face.
But after spending four years with the Air Force, stationed in New York and England he had the opportunity to transition to the Ohio Air National Guard as a KC-135 crew chief.
“That airframe has been around longer than I have,” he said. “Its service life is scheduled to go for another 33 years at this point.”
Like that airframe he’s seen a lot: seven separate presidential administrations, the fall of the Berlin Wall, Y2K, the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks — and the list goes on.
PUrtee said that seated in an undisclosed location in the Middle East right in the middle of a deployment to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. It’s not the first time he’s deployed, including stints in the Gulf War for Operations Desert Shield/Storm and subsequent Operations Northern/Southern Watch, Joint Endeavour, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Freedom Sentinel and Inherent Resolve.
This deployment is a little different than the others, he said, “My wife and I look at this deployment as capping off my career.” When he returns to the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus, Ohio, they plan to enjoy a retirement that lies just over the horizon.
“I could think of no better way to complete a career than coming over here and doing what I have been trained to do,” he added.
