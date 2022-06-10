Airmen and crew members of Reach 824, 105th Airlift Wing, New York National Guard, pose for a photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Aug. 19, 2021. For their bravery and innovative thinking during the evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021 during Operation Allies Refuge, crew members were awarded either the Distinguished Flying Cross with valor, the Air Medal with valor or the Meritorious Service Medal. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah McClanahan)