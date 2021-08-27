WASHINGTON (AFNS) — This year, the Air Force implemented a revised process for the 2022 wing, vice and group command screening boards to streamline notification, align more closely with joint partners and enhance senior leader talent management.
Approximately 24% of all O-6 positions are command billets and half of the 780 command positions come vacant each year.
These revisions support Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.’s Action Order A: Airmen and Action Order B: Bureaucracy to ensure the competitive command screening board places the right talent to meet the Air Force’s mission needs, while taking care of airmen and their families.
The new process reduces the announcement to a single notification of the command select and alternate candidates. This revision provides greater alignment with similar processes to the Air Force’s sister services.
“Releasing the results of the command screening board once all the matches have been accomplished allows everyone eligible to know what their immediate future holds. Everyone knows at that point whether they are on the list and matched, on the list as an alternate, or not on the list,” Brown said.
In addition, revisions to the process allow results to be released up to three months sooner than the previous wing, vice and group command match lists. This gives members and their families up to a year to prepare for their assignment. Moreover, revising the process to one release allows other talent management processes to continue.
Brown stated, “It helps families plan and members know much earlier whether they’ll be going to command or will be able to pursue other leadership opportunities within our Air Force.”
Lastly, the command screening board process takes a deliberate approach to developing and managing senior talent. Every year, board members are provided specific instructions from the CSAF, known as a memorandum of instruction, to individually consider an officer’s comprehensive background, specifically those who display an ability to command and desire to lead the Air Force into the future.
This year’s process revisions build on previous efforts to ensure senior leaders are not only the most qualified, but also fully reflect the force and the American society the Air Force serves, further enhancing and cultivating an environment of leadership and warfighting excellence.
While not a stand-alone effort, the revised process for the 2022 wing, vice and group command screening boards provides a way to streamline the notification process, align with sister services, and effectively manage senior talent to meet Air Force needs, Air Force officials said.
