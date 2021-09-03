Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this morning. High 96F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.