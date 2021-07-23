KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. — With a charter to help advance force development and transform how airmen learn, Air Force Career Development Academy here has reimagined the service’s career development course (CDC) design and delivery model to bring it into the 21s-century learning environment.
Using an approach to modernization centered on rapid curriculum development and agile curriculum updates, with an emphasis on tasks that are mission-focused, the effort ties to the people-first approach of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.’s Action Order-A (Airmen) and directly contributes to developing Airmen to ensure they are ready for the future fight.
The legacy CDCs used textbook style delivery with between 100 and 600 pages of reading, evaluated with multiple-choice assessments. The more modernized process includes the use of interactive, student-centric instruction with a focus on performance-based assessments and realistic scenarios.
“It’s no secret our CDC systems, processes, and courseware needed to be modernized because the program wasn’t meeting the needs of today’s Airmen or the career fields,” said Lindsey Fredman, Air Force Career Development Academy director. “Our new approach, which will be housed in myLearning, is now more mission-focused, Airmen-centric and competency-based than ever before.”
The CDC modernization process is done in four stages: analysis and discovery; design and prototyping; beta testing and implementation; and followed by evaluation.
Under the old model, the analysis and discovery process to develop or update a CDC could take two to three years depending on the number of tasks involved.
“Using rapid curriculum development, updates for an entire modernized course can take as little as a month or two,” Fredman said. “Moving forward in design, we now use CDC writers to provide subject matter expertise on their career field’s tasks, and provide that information immediately to the instructional designers, speeding up the process to develop and implement robust, effective courseware.”
Another new aspect in CDC design is the introduction of interactive content, which allows students to pace themselves through realistic training scenarios and performance-based assessments.
“Whereas before CDCs were simply words on paper, we have brought interactive training to the curriculum,” Fredman said. “For example, in the helicopter maintenance course, we are integrating interactive 3D engine models to identify components and even replicate malfunctions so an Airman has to diagnose and solve a realistic scenario that could happen out in the field during the training.”
Another example is in the Missile and Space Systems Electronic Maintenance career field CDCs, which currently are undergoing modernization.
“We’ve been working with AFCDA since March to modernize the 2M0X1A 5-level CDCs into a fully interactive online course,” said Master Sgt. Peter Pleasanton, a 532nd Training Squadron flight chief based at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., and the 2M0X1A CDC author. “We are developing content in Adobe Captivate and will be using myLearning.”
From an agility perspective, the focus on task analysis specifically means courses can be updated much closer to real-time thanks to the use of proven AFNET-approved software.
After the collaborative courses are built, AFCDA takes ownership of any updates, student management, courseware validation, and end of course surveys. Career field managers will also have access to data that will provide information on how individual career fields are performing.
