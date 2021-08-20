U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, greets Airmen from the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape water survival flight at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Webb’s visit included immersions with the 336 TRG’s SERE school, water survival training, 36th Rescue Squadron, and recognition of Air Force Special Warfare Airmen of the Year Award winners. SERE instruction concentrates on the principles, techniques and skills necessary to survive any environment, plus instructors conduct initial and follow-on training to all U.S. Air Force SERE specialists. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)