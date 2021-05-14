TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AFNS) — Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth visited Tyndall Air Force Base on May 10 to view the base’s rebuild progress firsthand and meet some of Tyndall’s combat-ready airmen.
Roth explored the “Installation of the Future’’ with an introduction to the 325th Security Forces Squadron’s cutting-edge robotic dogs and a close-up look at the newest technologies Tyndall has to offer including plans for a digital twin virtual mapping program.
“The plans showcased here are fabulous,” Roth said. “Tyndall is leading the types of initiatives that will be the cornerstone for the Department’s use of resilient, technological capabilities going forward.”
Roth witnessed Tyndall AFB’s rebuilding progress during a tour of the installation — viewing demolition of buildings that were left uninhabitable by Hurricane Michael, such as a section of base housing, and current construction projects like a new child development center and the 337th Air Control Squadron’s new air battle management simulator. Concluding on the flightline, Roth saw Tyndall AFB’s enduring air dominance mission through 71 aircraft currently operating out of Tyndall AFB for Checkered Flag 21-2, one of the Department of Defense’s largest air-to-air exercises.
“There has certainly been a lot of progress,” Roth said. “It’s great to see so many aircraft out on the flightline, and ultimately with three new F-35 (Lightning II) squadrons Tyndall (AFB) will (continue to be) a key part in our air superiority.”
As Tyndall AFB rises to the challenge of projecting unrivaled combat power and modeling the DoD’s first-ever 21st century military installation, Roth expressed that the source of airpower comes from the airmen. Several of Tyndall AFB’s airmen were recognized for their outstanding performance and dedication to the installation’s mission.
“The airmen who have been here and have endured the challenges put forward by not only Hurricane Michael but also a COVID-19 pandemic are terrific,” Roth said. “These airmen have performed under extraordinary circumstances and are to be admired.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.