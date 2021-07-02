JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (AFNS) — Recognizing an operational need to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum, Air Combat Command on June 25 activated the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, which is temporarily located at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., while the Air Force conducts an environmental review for the permanent location.
A first of its kind, the 350th SWW will enable, equip and optimize fielding capabilities to give the U.S. and its allies a sustainable, competitive advantage over adversaries in the electromagnetic spectrum.
The new wing will provide maintenance, operational and technical expertise for electronic warfare in support of the Combat Air Forces.
“The competition in the electromagnetic spectrum is more important than ever before. The joint force is connected by and delivers effects in and through the EMS,” said Col. William Young, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander.
The EMS is a sovereign national resource that exists as part of an intangible world, yet manifests itself through everyday items. The EMS includes everything from radio waves to visible light and affects almost every aspect of life from personal cellular phones and Wi-Fi to advanced technology used in military applications.
The EMS as a warfighting battlespace is not a new concept, but according to Young, advances in technology have created a critical need for airmen to better understand their role within this intangible domain.
The standup also ensures all Air Force electronic warfare and EMS capabilities are consolidated at one location. The 53rd Electronic Warfare Group will move from the 53rd Wing to the 350th SWW.
In order to remain competitive and in line with the National Defense Strategy, the 350th SWW will help the Air Force rethink its EW capabilities and plan for future requirements. Over time, the wing will mature, evolve and expand its EMS capabilities to provide spectrum warfare capabilities.
The Air Force will conduct further environmental analysis before making a final basing decision for the wing’s permanent location, expected in spring 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.