SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — Soaring across the purple mountains majesties, above the fruited plain, MH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, tail number 009, takes to the air for the final time.
The MH-60G Pave Hawk 009, piloted by U.S. Air Force Capt. Tanner Bennett, MH-60 Aircraft commander, took off from the 66th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and touched down in Pensacola Naval Air Station, Fla., for a very special send off.
Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, took command of MH-60G 009 in Pensacola NAS and flew the final flight to Hurlburt Field, Fla.
He and 009 have a history together when then-Capt. Franks flew combat search and rescue missions in 1999 during Operation Allied Force.
“This Pave Hawk represents the hard work and accomplishments of the men and women of the 55th Special Operations Squadron who took great care of 009 when I flew it in 99,’” Franks said. “It is an honor for me to fly this retirement flight.”
The 55th SOS originated as the 55th Air Rescue Squadron in 1952. In 1966 is was redesignated as the 55th Air Rescue and Recovery Squadron.
The MH60G began its operations in 1982 under the 55th ARRS, which later became the 55th Special Operations Squadron 1988. While under the 55th SOS, the MH-60G was flown during Operation Just Cause, Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Operation Provide Comfort, Operations Northern Watch, Operation Allied Force and various other Special Operations missions.
The 55th SOS received several decorations and recognitions while operating the MH60G, which continued the legacy of the 40 years of distinguished lineage that proceeded the 55th SOS.
That’s what made the preparation for this flight even more honorable. Bennett said the maintenance team at Nellis AFB worked hard to ensure 009 was safe to fly.
“The maintenance team was jobbing it,” he said. “With as many hours 009 has, they made sure that it was safe for everyone.”
The end of a lifecycle for any aircraft differs for each one.
For 009, being 32 years-old, with 11,000 hours and multiple deployments, to fly it one last time made this retirement special.
“It’s pretty awesome in terms of Rescue history,” Bennett said. “For us to take her home, with Maj. Gen. Franks flying the last part, and knowing it will be on display for future pilots is an honor to be a part of.”
Bennett recalled that he had flown 009 multiple times and had been used in several Red Flag exercises to help train pilots.
“The stories it (009) could tell,” he said.
Aircraft usually are sent to the boneyard, and used for parts so other Air Force units can use them for their aircraft, he said.
“I’m just honored. It’s lucky that this MH-60 gets to ride out into the sunset,” Bennett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.