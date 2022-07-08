ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — During the months of June and July, members from the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron and off-base contractors fog for mosquitoes throughout areas of Altus Air Force Base.
The fogging takes place 3-6 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays or Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
“We want to remind people to r avoid being outside during the times we are fogging,” said Staff Sgt. Vincent Sarver, 97th CES pest management noncommissioned officer in charge. “People and animals will not be affected from the fogging unless they are standing right behind the truck breathing it in.”
Mosquito fogging is a vital process during the summers in Altus because of the heat and humidity that allow mosquitoes to nest.
“If public health is catching more than 30 female mosquitoes, we will go out and fog,” said Nicholas Sharp, 97th CES pest management. “It is possible we could still be fogging in August, depending on the mosquito population.”
Sarver said fogging provides a better quality of life on base for airmen and families to enjoy outdoor activities.
