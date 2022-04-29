ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — The 97th Operations Group leadership kicked off the Year of the Instructor by honoring 10 airmen with Air Education and Training Command master instructor badges at Altus Air Force Base on April 15.
“(Master instructors) are exceptionally qualified,” said Col. Scott Linck, 97th OG commander. “It is something that allows us to recognize those of us that stand out even more so from the very skilled guys and gals that we already have here.”
Lt. Col. Adam Glover, 97th Operations Group deputy commander, said being an instructor in the C-17 is one of the things he enjoys most in the Air Force.
“Since coming to Altus, I have been able to refine how I teach and instruct students in general, and the designation as a master instructor is the culmination of my journey as an instructor,” Glover said.
In order to become a master instructor, there are several requirements that must be met, Glover said. First, a master instructor must continue their education in some capacity toward aviation or instruction. Second, a master instructor must demonstrate exceptional instructor ability during an evaluation. Lastly, there are time requirements including two years as an instructor and six months at the formal training unit.
The nine other recipients of the AETC master instructor badge for the first quarter were: Lt. Col. Jeffrey Ledeboer, 58th Airlift Squadron commander; Lt. Col. Bryan Guidry, 58th AS director of staff; Maj. Nicholas Dixon, 97th OG chief pilot of KC-46 Pegasus simulators; Maj. Susan Weeks, 58th AS standards and evaluations chief; Maj. Shane Weeks, 58th AS assistant director of operations; Maj. Joshua Federer, Headquarters Air Mobility Command Air Operations Squadron Detachment 2 chief C-17 instructor simulator certification pilot; Capt. Justin Robins, 54th Air Refueling Squadron chief pilot KC-135 Stratotanker evaluator; Master Sgt. Joseph Royer, 54th ARS innovation manager; and Tech. Sgt. Jeff Jaskela, 54th ARS chief of operations flight.
