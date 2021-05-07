JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder took command of the 59th Medical Wing during a change of command ceremony at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy Auditorium at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on April 29.
Outgoing commander is Maj. Gen. John J. DeGoes will head to Washington, D.C., to serve as the next deputy surgeon general of the Air Force.
Lt. Gen. Marshall B. Webb was presiding officer for the ceremony and offered words of gratitude to the members of the 59th MDW for ensuring mission success while enduring the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When you think of the 59th Medical Wing, this is the frontline infantry in the war on COVID,” he said. “I’m really proud of the job you all have done. It’s not over. It’s far from over, but your efforts are monumental.”
Before transferring the guidon, Webb offered Ryder words of encouragement.
“The 59th Medical Wing frontline warriors have a phenomenal incoming commander who is clearly ready to lead,” said Webb. “She brings with her a wide range of experiences, and it’s exactly what we need implemented in the 59th Medical Wing.”
Ryder, who also serves as chief of the Air Force Nurse Corps, will continue carrying out the mission of developing warrior medics through patient-centered care.
“I am honored and humbled to be your commander,” Ryder said. “What you do every day to support and provide care to our patients is an awesome responsibility … I do not take this responsibility lightly. It is a privilege and not a right to be a commander. And so again, I want to thank everybody for their attendance and presence. I look forward to meeting everyone in the community, installation and at this wing. I am truly honored and thankful to be the commander.”
After three years in command, DeGoes reflected on his time here at the 59th MDW.
“I want to say thank you one more time to the men and women of the 59th Medical Wing for getting the mission done every day, no matter the challenge,” DeGoes said. “I have never been more proud to be an Air Force medic than the last three years serving as your commander. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. Part of my heart will always remain with Wilford Hall and the 59th.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.