U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder assumes command of the 59th Medical Wing with a ceremonial hand-off of the unit guidon from Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall B. Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, during a change of command ceremony at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, on April 29. Ryder is the first 59th MDW commander to hold three titles, including San Antonio Military Health System director and chief of Air Force Nurse Corps. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)