A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to 388th Fighter Wing at Hill lands as another F-35A from the 63rd Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base takes off Aug. 25, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 63rd FS was participating in a Weapons System Evaluation Programs, known as Combat Hammer and Combat Archer, which tests and validates the performance of crews, pilots, and their technology while deploying air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Cynthia Griggs)