Aircraft from several countries participating in INIOCHOS 21 perform an elephant walk at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 18. The 510th Fighter Squadron participated in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led, large force flying exercise. Participation in INIOCHOS 21 allowed U.S. Air Force pilots the opportunity to develop and improve air readiness and interoperability with allied and partner air forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)