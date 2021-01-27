VANCE AIR FORCE BASE – Team Vance vaccinated its first airmen against the coronavirus Jan. 14 after receiving more than 200 doses.
Col. Lidia Ilcus, the 71st Medical Group commander, rolled up her sleeve for the first shot.
“As a physician and commander, this is a game-changer,” Ilcus said. “Vaccination allows us a means to ensure continued provision of trusted care to our patients. The risk that COVID- 19 presents to those most vulnerable in our community, and it ensures that the U.S. Air Force mission on behalf of our troops is secure.”
The 71st MDG will follow the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to base personnel. Health care workers, fire department and security forces personnel are the first Team Vance members to get the vaccine.
“Because I come in contact with everyone on base while working at the gate, it is the right decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to avoid putting others at risk,” said Airman 1st Class Trysta Ferrara, a member of the 71st Security Forces Squadron.
Civilians and other personnel 65 and older with priority health conditions will follow.
Active duty airmen will receive their shots at the Vance clinic. All other personnel are authorized to use downtown services if they choose, Ilcus said.
“If you choose to get your vaccination downtown, bring your vaccination card to the clinic to ensure our healthcare team can keep track of those who have already received the vaccination,” she said.
Airmen must wait 28 days after they receive their first shot before getting their second dose of the vaccine.
“Getting vaccinated is the fastest way to stop this virus in its tracks and ensure the safety of our personnel and complete our mission to deliver the world’s best pilots,” said Col. Timothy Danielson, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing.
To keep track of which priority group is currently being vaccinated, check out www.vance.af.mil. Additionally, messages will be sent out to squadrons and spouses groups.
