Seven graduates of Vance Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 21-03 received awards during the class’ graduation ceremony last Friday.
A total of 13 awards were presented, with just two graduates, 2nd Lt. Brenna C. Larson and 2nd Lt. Sean D. Harvey, taking home more than half those awards.
Awards presented last Friday are listed below.
T-1
• Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Kristopher D. Revelle
• Leadership Award: Capt. Joshua A. Neace
• Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Brenna C. Larson
• Distinguished Graduates: 2nd Lt. Brenna C. Larson & 2nd Lt. Kurt P. Fichtner
• AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Brenna C. Larson
• General Risner Award: 2nd Lt. Christian A. Acker
T-38
• Academic Award: 1st Lt. Alicia K. Bridel
• Leadership Award: 1st Lt. Alicia K. Bridel
• Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Sean D. Harvey
• Distinguished Graduate: 2nd Lt. Sean D. Harvey
• AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Sean D. Harvey
• General Risner Award: 2nd Lt. Sean D. Harvey
