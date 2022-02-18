Team Vance celebrated the accomplishments of the 71st Flying Training Wing annual awards recipients for 2021 in a ceremony Feb. 12 at Greven Crosswinds Club.
Eighteen airmen were recognized for their outstanding effort and support toward Vance’s mission to train the world’s best pilots to defend the nation.
Trophies were presented to the award winners by Col. Jay Johnson, 71st FTW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kristy Earls, wing command chief.
These airmen will move on to compete against their counterparts from bases across the Air Education and Training Command.
The award winners are:
Airman of the Year — Airman 1st Class Kolby Keller, 71st Operations Group
NCO of the Year — Staff Sgt. Michael Zumbrunn, 71st Medical Group
SNCO of the Year — Senior Master Sgt. Steven Conard, 71st Mission Support Group
CGO of the Year — Capt. Bethany Kenser, 71st MSG
FGO of the Year — Maj. Nathan Gray, 71st OG
Flight Commander of the Year — Capt. Eric Willuweit, 71st OG
Civilian of the Year, Category 1, Non-Supervisory — Sherri Harrison, 71st OG
Civilian of the Year, Category 2, Non-Supervisory — Austin Patocka, 71st OG
Civilian of the Year, Category 2, Supervisory — Nicole Painter, 71st MSG
Civilian of the Year, Category 3, Non-supervisory — Jose Melendez-Alvarez, 71st MDG
Civilian of the Year, Category 3, Supervisory — Dr. Sherry Teague, 71st FTW Wing Staff Agencies
Volunteer of the Year — Staff Sgt. Taylor Kenny, 71st OG
Innovator of the Year — Maj. Jared Ostroski, 71st OG
Team of the Year — Operations Training Group, 71st OG
Key Spouse of the Year — Laura Wilson, 71st OG
1st Sgt. of the Year — Master Sgt. Andrew Seldomridge, 71st MSG
Honor Guard Member of the Year — Senior Airman Isaiah Hill, 71st OG
Spouse of the Year — Megan Winkler, 71st OG
