Instructor pilots at Vance Air Force Base are eligible to earn Air Education and Training Command master-instructor status.
“The achievement is primarily focused on time in instruction and different building experiences for each instructor,” said Maj. Erin Killion, assistant chief of training for the 71st Operations Group, until her recent departure for another assignment.
Vance instructors teach the Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 courses that train and deliver world-class aviators to the U.S. Air Force and allied partners.
Killion said earning a master-instructor status signifies a subject-matter expertise and teaching ability that instructors have developed through continuing education and training experiences.
“The UPT 2.5 course is in the middle of a paradigm shift that will be demanding a different type of instruction,” Killion said. “This is an opportunity to recognize our instructors as they grow into that demand.”
Master instructors are also able to teach the instructor-development program to other instructor pilots, Killion said.
To be considered for master-instructor status, instructors need three years from the completion of a formal instructor training course, six months in their current duty assignment and at least two years time-on-station, Killion said.
In addition, master-instructor status requires recognition for other awards and continuing education. Officer instructors must have a master degree, Killion said.
