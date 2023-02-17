The Vance Air Force Base commissary will be open seven days a week starting Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Hours on Mondays will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The commissary already is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The new Monday opening is part of a Defense Commissary Agency pilot program and will offer limited services, such as:
• Self-checkout registers only.
• Debit/credit card and cash payment only.
• Fresh meat will be available, but no meat cutters will be onsite for special orders.
• Deli/bakery will not be open; pre-made sandwiches and salads (known as grab and go) will be available.
The commissary is providing this expanded day of shopping to better serve the Vance Air Force Base community.
“We are adding an extra day of shopping to see if this helps improve the shopping experience for the Vance Air Force Base community,” said Robert Morgan, Vance Air Force Base Commissary store director. “The commissary benefit is a significant boost to military quality of life, and we are exploring various ways like seven-day shopping to help our customers maximize it.”
DeCA’s new program is part of ongoing improvements and convenience the agency is piloting to better serve its customers and improve their benefit. Visit the Vance Air Force Base store page or commissaries.com for store hours and more information.
