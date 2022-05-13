The 71st Flying Training Wing chapel hosted a Resilient Relationship Dinner at Oakwood Country Club in Enid on April 22.
“The resilient relationship dinner is an opportunity for airmen and their partners to gain tools and skill sets in their relationship,” said Chaplain (Capt.) Christopher Black, with the 71st FTW base chapel. “This dinner helps airmen get new tools and sharpen the ones they already have.”
The focus of the dinner is intentional communication, Black said. The “tools” in a relationship are the different ways to communicate with your partner strategically, effectively and respectfully while being intentional with the conversation.
Both the chapel and mental health provided training. During the dinner, there were PowerPoint slides, handouts and interactive activities.
Black said the dinner is a way to help develop resilient airmen and families at home and at work.
“We want our airmen to thrive at home and at work. We are demonstrating a culture that cares about people. We want our airmen to be healthy and successful. To have healthy families and healthy relationships,” Black said.
“Intentional communication is effective when speaking with other people, such as coworkers,” said 1st Lt. Sarah Adekunle, a 71st FTW contractor specialist. “It allows you to be clear about what you need or expect and creates an environment where coworkers feel comfortable approaching you.”
Adekunle attended the dinner with her husband.
“Those at our table were very open about things that did or did not work in their relationships. It provided my husband and me with insight and techniques for preventing issues that we haven’t yet faced,” she said.
“I enjoy these events because it is an opportunity to utilize my training and fulfill the chaplain corps vision, which is to care for airmen more than anyone thinks possible,” Black said. “During these events the chapel team can give people a meaningful night and an opportunity to focus on becoming stronger and healthier in their relationships and their resiliency.”
The Resilient Relationship Dinner was a nice relaxing evening, Adekunle said. She enjoyed her husband’s company as well as the other guests who attended the dinner.
The chapel covered the cost of childcare through the Child Development Center on base.
For more information about future events call (580) 213-7211 or email 71ftw.hc@us.af.mil.
