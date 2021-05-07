Eighteen members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 21-09 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings Friday.
The graduation ceremony will be 1 p.m. in the base auditorium. Speaker will be Air Force Brig. Gen. David G. “Baja” Shoemaker.
Shoemaker is deputy director for operations, Headquarters, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii. He is the deputy principal military operations adviser to the USINDOPACCOM commander for joint/combined military operations in the command.
He monitors the readiness of assigned U.S. forces and allies, conducts training and recommends employment options during crisis or contingencies.
Shoemaker attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, graduating in 1994. His first assignment was as an air surveillance officer in the E-3 at Tinker Air Force Base. Then, he was selected for Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, followed by F-16 training at Luke AFB, Ariz.
He commanded the 421st Fighter Squadron “Black Widows” at Hill AFB, Utah, and the 8th Fighter Wing “Wolf Pack” at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea.
Shoemaker is a command pilot with more than 2,000 hours in the T-37, T-38 and F-16A/B/C/D. He has flown in operations Provide Comfort, Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, logging 100 combat sorties in the F-16. Prior to his current assignment, he served as chief of staff, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces.
