Maj. Gen. Albert G. Miller, director of training and readiness and deputy chief of staff for operations, U.S. Air Force, visited Vance Air Force Base on Feb. 3.
Miller visited the installation to speak to and inspire the graduates of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-05 as they earned their Air Force wings in a ceremony in the base auditorium.
When speaking to graduates, Miller emphasized the importance of approaching their careers by striving to be the best and doing it with a great attitude.
“It is our collective job to ensure that we remain the pre-eminent Air Force in the world,” he said. “To do that, I need you to make sure that every day you wake up, you decide to be the best pilot in the world.”
He reminded the graduates and their families of their role in the national security strategy.
“We are the only nation that can put airpower at any point on the globe in a manner of hours,” he said. “Whether we show up with an open hand or a clenched fist, we’re the only Air Force than can do that, and you’re the next generation that’s going to continue that excellence.”
Miller concluded his remarks by thanking family members and support services for their vital role in ensuring the 22 graduates made it to this point.
After the ceremony, Miller met with 71st Operations Group squadron commanders before touring the Air Force’s Air Mobility Fundamentals-Simulator training site, where he flew in the Redbird simulators.
He also visited the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flight Training lab, viewing firsthand how the base is at the forefront of treating student pilots and aircrew members like professional athletes.
He closed out the visit by meeting with instructor pilots and brought his words to the graduates that morning full circle with the aviators who had trained them.
“I need you to be the best pilot and to strive for operational excellence,” Miller said. “But at the end of the day, what will carry the day is your attitude. Opportunities will open up to you when you present a great professional attitude to the people you work with.”
