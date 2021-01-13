Contractors ripped up the Vance kiddie pool beginning Jan. 4 as part of a planned $248,000 renovation that should be complete before April.
The shallow pool was built in the 1950s for young children to splash around in, Maj. Allen Batiste, the 71st Installation Support Squadron commander said.
The rubber liner was beginning to separate from the old cracked concrete, and it needed to be replaced, he said.
The new pool should be complete in time for Team Vance families to cool off this summer, Batiste said. It will gradually decline to a depth of 2 feet, similar to the old one and a new fence will be installed as well, he said.
“My son and I love that pool. It gives us something fun to do while it’s hotter outside,” said Katy Piskorick, the 71st ISS secretary.
Families can purchase season swimming passes at the Base Gym, according to Brian Mittelstet, the director of community services at the gym.
