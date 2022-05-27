The 71st Security Forces Squadron organized a variety of events for National Police Week, May 16-20, at Vance Air Force Base.
Police Week is a national observance in the United States to honor civilian and military police officers in local, state and federal positions who have fallen or been disabled in the line of duty.
“We have many important jobs to do from installation security, asset protection, deploying to assist operations abroad and training to prepare physically and mentally for any situation,” said Staff Sgt. Kayli Cortright-Monette, from the 71st SFS.
Even with all the training, some Security Forces members never make it back from the mission. It’s important to remember them, their families and the sacrifices they have made, she said.
Vance’s Police Week began with a 2-mile ruck march honoring fallen Security Forces Defenders and Office of Special Investigation agents. Preceding the march, the names of the fallen were read aloud before a formation of troops.
Security Forces welcomed Enid Police Department and local schools to join the showcasing of military capabilities and military working dogs. Defenders also hosted a golf tournament at Meadowlake Golf Course.
Police Week wrapped up with a barbecue with families at the base park.
