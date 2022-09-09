NCO

Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Smith, 71st FTW command chief, speaks at the senior NCO induction ceremony at the Crosswinds Club at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 26. Smith congratulated Team Vance’s newest master sergeants selects. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathy Duran)

 Airman 1st Class Kathy Duran

The 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base recognized four enlisted members recently selected for promotion to master sergeant during the Senior NCO induction ceremony at the Crosswinds Club, Aug. 26, 2022.

Master sergeant is the first of the Air Force’s three senior NCO ranks.

Guest speaker for the ceremony was Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Smith, 71st FTW command chief.

The four recognized at the induction ceremony were:

• Master Sgt. Michael Richardson, 71st Installation Support Squadron.

• Tech. Sgt. Hayden Granger, 71st Security Forces Squadron.

• Tech. Sgt. Traci Lara, 71st FTW Equal Opportunity.

• Tech. Sgt. Steven Holland, 71st Operations Support Squadron.

Col. Jay Johnson, 71st FTW commander, presented each inductee with a plaque that included their promotion selection number.

The ceremony concluded with the attendees reciting the Airman’s Creed and singing the Air Force song.

