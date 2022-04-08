Team Vance instructors pilots took a break from delivering world-class aviators March 7-13 when they flew to Moody Air Force Base, Ga., to inspire the next generation of airmen at the Women in Aviation Youth Open House.
Events encourage the public to learn more about the Air Force and the diverse career opportunities the military service can offer young adults graduating from high school or college.
“When I was in Reserve Officer’s Training Corps, I went on a tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (Washington) given by two female pilots showcasing a C-17,” said Capt. Ashley Kneller, an instructor pilot in the 3rd Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base. “They shared their experiences and their individual stories. That was the first moment that I had even considered flying as a career path.”
Also attending the open house from Vance were 1st Lt. Christy Thorstenson and 1st Lt. Adrienne DeBauche, both instructor pilots in the 25th Flying Training Squadron, and 1st Lt. Jordan Routt, an instructor pilot with the 3rd FTS
The open house participants had an opportunity to speak with airmen from a variety of career fields and climb into the cockpits of several jets.
The Vance pilots set up T-1A Jayhawk and T-38C Talon static displays and spoke with open house participants about life in the cockpit.
The open house connected a younger generation and aspiring Air Force recruits with airmen from a variety of career fields, including pilots, air traffic controllers, photojournalists, security forces, weather and medical.
