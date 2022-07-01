U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Scott J. Zobrist (left), 9th Air Force commander, presents then-Maj. Matthew “Chowder”’ Cichowski, who was a 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, with a Distinguished Flying Cross with valor during an award ceremony, May 23, 2018, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Janiqua P. Robinson)