Seven T-38 students in Class 21-06 graduated last Friday, March 5, in the Vance Air Force Base Auditorium.
Guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Christina Hopper, with the 5th Flying Training Squadron at Vance.
Four students received awards at graduation:
• Academic Awards: Capt. Devin A. Menefee, 1st Lt. Joao P. Bonifacio and 2nd Lt. Daniel J. VanderWeide
• Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. Daniel J. VanderWeide
• Flying Training Award: 1st Lt. Henrique A. Silva
• Distinguished Graduate: 1st Lt. Henrique A. Silva
• AETC Commander’s Trophy: 1st Lt. Henrique A. Silva
• General Risner Award: 1st Lt. Joao P. Bonifacio
