Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 21-04 and T-1 students from Class 21-05 will graduate in a ceremony, 10 a.m. Friday at the Vance Air Force Base Auditorium.
Former Thunderbird pilot and Air Force Col. Derek Routt is scheduled to address the students during their graduation ceremony.
Routt is 177th Operations Group Commander, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard Atlantic City. The 177th Operations Group is responsible for “providing Combat capability in the form of dominant airpower and ground integration for America and New Jersey,” according to his Air Force biography. The 177th Ops Group is made up of an F-16 squadron, Air Support Operations squadron, Operations Support Squadron and a combat bombing range detachment.
Routt entered the Air Force through ROTC as a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 1992. His career includes multiple F-16 and F-15 assignments and also served as a Missile Combat Crew Commander for ICBMs. He has been an ICBM instructor, F-15 and F-16 instructor pilot, flight commander, operations officer, deputy group commander and deputy chief of staff.
Routt is a command pilot with more than 3,300 flying hours in the T-3, T-37, T-38, AT-38, F-15 and F-16 aircraft.
In 2008, Routt became the first Air National Guard pilot to serve on the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds.” He is married to the former Heather Bunce of Buffalo, N.Y., and has three children, Jordan, Victoria and Tommy.
