VANCE AIR FORCE BASE — Contractors began a $320,000 renovation to the Vance Exchange gas station Jan. 18 that is scheduled for completion by March 31.
“Vance members have not been able to acquire premium and mid-grade gas at the Exchange service station since February 2019 due to cracked pump lines,” Maj. Allen Batiste, the 71st Installation Support Squadron commander said Jan. 22 in an email.
When the base learned that there were cracks in some lines leading from fuel storage tanks to the pumps, plans were made to replace the lines so the service station could continue to offer all appropriate grades of fuel in a compliant manner, Batiste said.
The cracks in the lines were within the interstitial piping (pipe within a pipe) that is designed to keep fuel from reaching the soil, he said. This design, coupled with the required leak-detection sensors and the discontinued use of the damaged sections ensured no fuel was released into the soil below the service station.
Once the new lines and sensors are in place, inspectors from the State of Oklahoma Corporation Commission will certify the system, and Vance airmen will once again have access to premium, mid-grade and regular gas, Batiste said.
“Safeguarding Oklahoma’s ground water is a priority for Team Vance, and upgrades to legacy infrastructure like this ensure we continue to be good neighbors,” he said.
The Net Automotive repair station is still open for business, and customer parking is available in the lot south of the building. For more information, call (580) 213-5197.
