JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas — As part of service-wide focus on mentorship, Air Education and Training Command will virtually host a Leadership Mentoring Symposium Jan. 27-28.
The two-day mentoring event is being hosted by the AETC Mentoring Council, which is comprised of airmen from around the command, and will allow senior leaders to mentor to a virtual audience on specific topics.
“Headquarters, Air Force A1 has determined that January is the month of mentoring,” said Quency L. Henson, AETC’s Mentoring Council lead. “This symposium is for civilians, enlisted and officers in AETC, regardless of location, and we couldn’t be more excited to share the wisdom and experience of this great lineup of speakers with the entire command.”
Sessions on both days will run from 8 a.m. to noon central time using ZoomGov.
Agenda (tentative):
Wednesday, Jan. 27
8 a.m.: Symposium Launch, AETC Mentoring Council
8:10 a.m.: The Importance of Mentorship, Col. Paul Swenson, AETC/A1
9 a.m.: Communication, SES Mr. George Gagnon, AETC International Affairs
10 a.m.: Responsibility, Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing commander
11 a.m.: Teamwork, Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing commander
Thursday, Jan. 27
8 a.m.: Welcome, Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, AETC deputy commander
8:10 a.m.: Critical Thinking, Col. John Lofton, 82nd Training Group commander
9 a.m.: Motivating Employees, Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander
10 a.m.: Professional Development, Col. Eries L.G. Mentzer, 42nd Air Base Wing commander
11 a.m.: Leadership
Col. Tim Danielson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander
11:50 a.m.: Wrap up: Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, AETC commander
To register for the event and get the ZoomGov link, send email to HQAETC.A1D.Workflow@us.af.mil. Registration is first come-first served and seats are limited to 350 people.
