Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. High 84F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.