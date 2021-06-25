Usually I write about our superstar pilots in the skies, but for a day, I got to live the life of one.
It all started when I checked my email and found an approval letter to get an orientation ride in the T-38 Talon, the fighter trainer flown in Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base.
Most public affairs officers don’t get the chance to fly, but at Vance I not only get to fly, I get paid to do it. That’s because I take photographs and video while airborne.
My supervisor told me this flight was in the works, but I didn’t believe it till I saw the email. I had a pretty lengthy to-do list before takeoff.
First and foremost, I had to find a pilot willing to take me up. Maj. Ben Kemper, an instructor pilot in the 25th Flying Training Squadron, happily agreed to fly me, and my adventure was in motion.
I needed to make appointments with about five different groups on base to make everything happen. I had to get a flight suit, get fitted for a G-suit and go through egress training in case I had to get out of the aircraft in flight.
The folks at Aerospace Physiology taught me how to buckle myself in and get approved by a flight doctor. That was just the beginning.
Through all of that, I met almost 20 new people on base who all work to support the pilots in the early or daily phases of their time at Vance. I thought of all the students they have supported to become the legendary aviators in the Air Force.
On the day before the flight, I prepped by drinking a bunch of extra water and eating a light dinner. I had people left and right telling me horror stories about lost breakfasts in the aircraft and I was determined not to be one of those casualties.
The day of my flight, takeoff time was 9:02 a.m. I showed for a brief with Kemper at 7:30 a.m. We walked through the objectives planned for the flight — have a safe flight, experience the 25th FTS culture, retain our breakfasts and have fun.
After the briefing, I took a deep breath. I was ready.
We walked to the 25th FTS’s step desk, where the aircrews go to “step” out to their plane. They get last-minute important information about weather, other flyers and more.
Then, we suited up in Aircrew Flight Equipment. We put on our G-suits, harnesses and grabbed our helmets.
This was my very last chance to wimp out, but my adrenaline was already rushing.
With my air-sickness bag in my pocket and a GoPro in my bag, we headed to the flight line and met up with our crew chiefs. They made sure I was buckled in tightly and helped Kemper safety check the plane.
We taxied out, waited for clearance, and then took off.
Kemper flew us to our military operations area — otherwise known as the MOA — and started taking us through all of the moves we talked about.
We began with two turns to the right. This was a warm up for all of the G-force we were about to pull. Even though I had flown aerobatics before, this was my first real taste of pulling G’s. It was my instinct to scream, but I had the weight of more than five times the force of gravity pushing on my chest.
I felt like a tube of toothpaste getting squeezed.
We practiced multiple types of aerobatics in the air, including a stall where we simply fell like a leaf towards the ground. This gave me a chance to look around and enjoy the view from above.
Next, we turned upside down and flew in a straight line while staring “up” at the ground below us. I marveled at the many colors of Oklahoma’s countryside, all while I was processing that we were upside down and I shouldn’t panic.
One of the most serene moments was when we “cloud-surfed.” We circled a huge formation of giant, puffy clouds that looked like white castles floating in the sky. When we flew into them, I closed my eyes, sucked in my breath, and less than a second later, we were on the other side.
Kemper had told me how memorable his first time flying through clouds was for him. Now I could share that memory.
The most surprising part of my flight was how taxing pulling G’s and riding in a fighter trainer was on my body. Even before we touched down, I could feel how tired I was both physically and mentally.
After landing, we exchanged fist bumps and made sure to take a selfie. Kemper told me we met all of our objectives — including me not losing my breakfast.
Overall, I learned how hard the instructor pilots, students, contractors, active duty Airmen and government civilians work together to make such a cool mission possible every single day.
I got to see how a bunch of special people work together to make Vance the most productive Undergraduate Pilot Training base in the Air Force.
And I am proud to belong to Team Vance, and happy to have a job that helps keep superstars in the skies over Oklahoma.
