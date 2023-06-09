Following undergraduate pilot training in the T-6A aircraft, pilots headed to future service in the air mobility community, leveraged the mid-tier devices alongside traditional T-1A Jayhawk simulators at Vance Air Force Base. The first class of pilots to complete the Air Mobility Fundamentals-Simulator Course logged their final day of training at Vance on May 5, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)