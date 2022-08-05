VANCE AIR FORCE BASE — Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers make life better for military communities around the world and, in 2021, they did their part to generate critical support for Air Force quality-of-life programs.
The $75 million to Air Force programs is part of the $205 million Exchange shoppers generated for all services last year. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.
100% of Exchange earnings are re-invested in military communities, with about 60% historically going to support on-base Quality-of-Life programs and remaining earnings used to further enhance the shopping experience at BXs, Expresses and online at ShopMyExchange.com.
“Thank you to the Vance community for helping make life on Air Force bases better,” said Vance Air Force Base Exchange General Manager Charles Eaves.
Vance Airmen and families can read about the ways shopping their Exchange supports military communities worldwide in the Exchange’s 2021 Mission Report, which can be found on Exchange’s online Community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/Community.
