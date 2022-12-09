Holiday shoppers can support Airmen, Guardians, retirees and military families in need by donating to the Air Force Assistance Fund the next time they shop the Vance Air Force Base Exchange.
AFAF provides financial assistance, sponsor educational scholarship grants for military family members and offers community programs to make life better for service members and their families.
Donations can be made at the register or during online checkout to lend a helping hand this holiday season in increments on $1, $5, $10 or more when checking out. Online donations can be made in $5 increments at ShopMyExchange.com.
Return policy
Vance shoppers have extra time to return those not-quite-perfect gifts and purchases as the Exchange is extending its return policy for the holiday season.
Shoppers with a sales receipt will have until Jan. 31, 2023, to make returns on purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 at the Vance Exchange or at ShopMyExchange.com. All other conditions to the return or exchange policy apply.
