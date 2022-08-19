By 71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs
The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, toured Vance Air Force Base on Aug. 2 to ensure the Vance Exchange is providing Team Vance Airmen what they need to stay ready and resilient.
During the visit, Osby toured the Vance troop store and met with Lt. Col. Dane McCreary, 71st Mission Support Group deputy commander; Donald Ehrman, 71st Force Support Squadron director; Chief Master Sgt. Zachary Pate, 71st MSG superintendent; and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Smith, 71st Flying Training Wing command chief.
The visit focused on how the Department of Defense retailer can improve the quality of life for Vance.
“The Exchange is all in to make Vance Air Force Base a great place to work and live,” said Osby, one of about 30 active-duty service members assigned to AAFES. “We’re committed to expanding and improving our services and options to best serve the community.”
As part of its improvement efforts, the Vance Exchange is planning for a troop store update in 2023, including new fixtures, flooring, an expanded Snack Avenue and an update to the barber shop.
Every time Airmen shop their Exchange — whether in person or at ShopMyExchange.com — they are strengthening their community. All of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community through funding for critical programs, as well as capital improvements. In the last 10 years, the Exchange Service worldwide has contributed $3.5 billion to military Quality-of-Life programs.
“It matters where you shop,” Osby said.
“Small changes can make a big difference in a community. The Exchange is passionate about enhancing the quality of life for our heroes.”
