ENID, Okla. — The strong relationship between Vance Air Force Base and the Enid community goes back to World War II, when the land the base sits on was donated to establish a flight training school.
That strong relationship recently was recognized with the Enid community being the recipient of the 2022 Altus Trophy by the Altus Chamber of Commerce.
The award, presented in partnership with Air Education and Training Command, is given each year to a community that goes above and beyond to support an AETC base. It is the second time for Enid to be recognized, also receiving the award in 2014.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin, an Air Force veteran, said there were 19 bases in Air Education and Training Command that were eligible for the award. He said he has visited many Air Force bases, and that Enid stands out from other communities and their support of Air Force bases.
“Many like to say they have a close relationship with the community, but it’s more about talking about it then doing about it,” Pankonin said. “So here, you see evidence of it every day. You see the wing commander coming to the city council meetings as a non-voting member of the city council, and he’s interested enough in the community that he comes, and he’s got a reserve parking spot right next to mine behind city hall. I have a reserve parking place at Vance Air Force Base right by the club where a lot of the dinner events and graduation events happen, because I spend so much time out there. I’ve seen neither of those anywhere else.”
Mike Cooper, military liaison for the city and a member of Vance Development Authority, said the Altus Trophy highlights the strong relationship and support between Vance and the city of Enid. He said the VDA and all others involved focus on how to increase the viability of Vance’s mission of training pilots and reducing the costs to do so.
“They have a mission, which is pilot training, and there are certain things that the community can assist with on that, certain things the state of Oklahoma can support with that and we link all of that,” Cooper said. “The reason we’re successful, and the reason we get recognized through this award is because Enid and Vance have had this relationship for years and we leverage our community support, with state support and federal support, and that’s how we get things done to help them out.”
Cooper said the overall effort helps keep the base in top shape and allows them to do their mission to the best of their availability, as well as providing numerous options for those stationed at Vance.
“We always make sure they have outstanding medical care, we make sure they have access to four-year degrees, make sure our schools are great, things like that,” Cooper said. “But it’s because we’re always listening to each other about what the issues are, because it’s all about infrastructure and quality of life, so if we take care of those issues as it relates to Vance, that’s why you get awarded with these types of awards.”
There are about 1,400 active duty and reserve military members, plus more than 1,500 family members who work and live in the Enid area and are supported by the community.
“The partnership between Enid and Vance is a model example of how a community can support an Air Force base,” said Dr. Joe Leverett, Altus Trophy committee chairman and Air and Space Forces civic leader. “Enid community leaders have a proven vehicle for supporting military construction; been an asset for facilitating local, state and federal partnerships; and make it a point to celebrate military families so they feel at home and thrive in the community.”
Among the items submitted by Enid officials in the award submission for why the Altus Trophy was deserved are:
• Enid Woodring Regional Airport is used daily for T-1, T-6 and T-38 training missions, enabled by its past project lengthening the runway. A joint-use hangar is used during inclement weather to house Vance aircraft, which also is used by Vance maintenance personnel. Additionally, the ramp in front of the joint use hangar was expanded, increasing parking capability, which allowed the housing of 10 T-1s for the duration of a runway refurbishment. The airport also features a dedicated planning section in its new terminal building, allowing instructors and students to continue missions before and after flight, as if they were at home stations.
• Local officials led efforts to gain passage of state legislation to protect military airspace, which is being utilized as an example across the U.S. on how to adequately protect our nation’s airspace for military training.
• The city of Enid’s Kaw Lake Project, consisting of a 90-mile pipeline, will ensure the community and Vance personnel have access to water reserves, to allow for Vance’s support now and into the future.
• Enid Public Schools officials have completed improvements from a $93 million school bond that features major capital improvements and technology upgrades, and a new competition gym and fine arts center on the Enid High School campus.
• The city of Enid is completing the final phase to expand the walking trail to Vance, which complements more than 30 parks and recreation areas within the city limits as a means to provide quality of life for residents and military families.
