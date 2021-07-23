Master Sgt. Angela Dewberry retired from active duty during a ceremony held June 29, in the Greven Crosswinds Club at Vance Air Force Base.
The ceremony official, Col. Anthony Smith, former commander of the 71st Mission Support Group, awarded Dewberry the Meritorious Service Medal, second oak leaf cluster.
After the ceremony, Dewberry shared insights on her 23-year enlisted career.
Why did you join the Air Force?
I joined the Air Force to see the world. And while that was my initial reason, I have gotten so much more in my 23 years of service.
What’s your best memory of your first assignment?
My first assignment was the Presidio of Monterey, California, and my best memory was seeing the ocean for the first time.
What are three reasons you would recommend the Air Force as a career?
First, the Air Force gives you the opportunity to learn and master numerous skills both personally and professionally.
Second, the opportunity to travel the world, especially overseas.
Third, being part of something bigger than yourself.
What advice would you give an airman or lieutenant just starting their Air Force career?
Never be afraid to make mistakes or fail because we don’t get it right 100% of the time. Use the lessons to grow and be a genuinely good person.
What is the biggest change you’ve witnessed in the Air Force?
There are two constant changes I have witnessed. Uniforms would be first as we went from the battle dress uniform to the airman battle uniform, and then the operational camouflage uniform.
Second, as a personnelist, I have seen our guidance constantly change. From physical training standards to evaluations and ID cards, changes have pushed our support programs into the future.
“I’m looking forward to sitting with my coffee or glass of wine during retirement and see what’s next.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.