Award winners for Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-11, which graduated June 16 at Vance Air Force Base, have been named.
They are:
• Academic Ward, 1st Lt. Katherine Emanuel and 2nd Lt. Jaden Moore.
• Leadership Award, Capt. Davonte Deloney.
• Flying Training Award and was named Distinguished Graduate, 2nd Lt. Landon Compton.
• Air Education and Training Command Commander’s Trophy, Wingman Award and Distinguished Graduate, 2nd Lt. Noah Woodfall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.