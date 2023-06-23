Award winners for Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-11, which graduated June 16 at Vance Air Force Base, have been named.

They are:

• Academic Ward, 1st Lt. Katherine Emanuel and 2nd Lt. Jaden Moore.

• Leadership Award, Capt. Davonte Deloney.

• Flying Training Award and was named Distinguished Graduate, 2nd Lt. Landon Compton.

• Air Education and Training Command Commander’s Trophy, Wingman Award and Distinguished Graduate, 2nd Lt. Noah Woodfall.

