Award winners from Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-08 at Vance Air Force Base have been announced.
They are:
• Academic Award, 2nd Lt. Jacob H. Steiner.
• Leadership Award, Capt. David R. Russo.
• Flying Training Award, 2nd Lt. Matthew E. Leckrone.
• Distinguished Graduates, 2nd Lt. Matthew E. Leckrone and 2nd Lt. Jacob H. Steiner.
• AETC Commander's Trophy, 2nd Lt. Matthew E. Leckrone.
• Wingman Award, 2nd Lt. Jessica M. Stevens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.