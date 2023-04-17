Award winners from Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-08 at Vance Air Force Base have been announced.

They are:

• Academic Award, 2nd Lt. Jacob H. Steiner.

• Leadership Award, Capt. David R. Russo.

• Flying Training Award, 2nd Lt. Matthew E. Leckrone.

• Distinguished Graduates, 2nd Lt. Matthew E. Leckrone and 2nd Lt. Jacob H. Steiner.

• AETC Commander's Trophy, 2nd Lt. Matthew E. Leckrone.

• Wingman Award, 2nd Lt. Jessica M. Stevens.

