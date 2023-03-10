Award winners for Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-06 at Vance Air Force Base were named at their graduation ceremony March 3.
They were:
• 2nd Lt. Dustin Kopp, Academic Award, Flying Training Award, Air Education & Training Command Commander’s Trophy and Distinguished Graduate.
• 1st Lt. Tucker Bone, Leadership Award.
• 2nd Lt. Kyle Nickman, Distinguished Graduate.
• 2nd Lt. Athan Abuyuan, Wingman Award.
Twenty-one students received their wings. They will continue in either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon training aircraft at Vance.
