Award winners for Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-14, which graduated Aug. 26 at Vance Air Force Base, have been announced.

They are:

Academic Excellence: 2nd Lt. Jordan Behrle.

Leadership Awards: 2nd Lt. Coleman Knight and 2nd Lt. Austin Dewing.

Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Nathaniel Feldmann.

Distinguished Graduates: 2nd Lt. Jordan Behrle, 2nd Lt. Nathaniel Feldmann and 2nd Lt. Kyle Tubbs.

AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Nathaniel Feldmann.

Wingman Awards: 2nd Lt. Erik Stukbauer and 2nd Lt. George Beckwith.

