Award winners for Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-14, which graduated Aug. 26 at Vance Air Force Base, have been announced.
They are:
Academic Excellence: 2nd Lt. Jordan Behrle.
Leadership Awards: 2nd Lt. Coleman Knight and 2nd Lt. Austin Dewing.
Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Nathaniel Feldmann.
Distinguished Graduates: 2nd Lt. Jordan Behrle, 2nd Lt. Nathaniel Feldmann and 2nd Lt. Kyle Tubbs.
AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Nathaniel Feldmann.
Wingman Awards: 2nd Lt. Erik Stukbauer and 2nd Lt. George Beckwith.
