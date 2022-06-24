Eleven student pilots with Class 22-11 at Vance Air Force Base pinned on their wings June 17 during their graduation ceremony at the base auditorium.
Graduation speaker was retired Brig. Gen. Rudolf Peksens, whose last assignment was as director of strategy, police and plans for Headquarters, U.S. Southern Command, in Quarry Heights, Panama. Peksens graduated from pilot training at Vance in 1967. He retired in 1995.
At the time of his retirement, Peksens was the only Air Force officer to have flown fighter, bomber and reconnaissance aircraft in combat. He was a command pilot with nearly 3,900 flying hours, including more than 600 combat hours in Vietnam and Iraq.
In Vietnam, he served as a B-52 co-pilot on the first 410th Bombardment Wing aircrew to conduct Arc Light bombing missions in 1968. He also flew combat missions in Southeast Asia in 1970 in the RF-4C Phantom II.
During Operations Desert Storm and Provide Comfort, he was vice commander, then commander, of the 7440th Combat Wing. He flew combat missions over Iraq in the F-4G Phantom II Advanced Wild Weasel.
From July 1989 to July 1991, he commanded the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany. After the Gulf War he commanded the 410th Bomb Wing at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan.
