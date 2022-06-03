Members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-10 pinned on their wings May 26 during their graduation ceremony at the Vance Air Force Base auditorium.
The 18 members of the class now will go on to train in the T-1A Jayhawk and the T-38C Talon.
Graduation speaker was Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, 19th Air Force vice commander at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.
As vice commander, he helps the commander in management of the Air Education and Training Command flying training mission, from screening to advanced combat crew training. The 19th Air Force is composed of more than 36,000personnel and 1,608 aircraft assigned to 17 wings located across the United States. The 19th Air Force executes more than 45% of the Air Force’s annual flying hour program. The training encompasses entry-level undergraduate, rotary wing and remotely piloted aircraft pilots, combat systems officers, advanced fourth- and fifth-generation fighter pilots, air mobility and special operations combat crew training.
Amrhein entered the Air Force in 1996 after earning his commission as a distinguished graduate from the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Texas. He has served in operational and training assignments.
He is a command pilot with more than 3,200 hours in the KC-135R/T, T-1A, T-6A, T-37B, E-3, MC-130H, MC-130J and F-15D.
Operationally, he has served in five geographic combatant command regions, including contingency operations Allied Force, Joint Guardian, Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Juniper Micron, Freedom Sentinel and Resolute Support.
He has served in multiple staff assignments at the joint, Headquarters Air Force and major command levels. Prior to his current position, Amrhein was inspector general, Headquarters Air Mobility Command.
