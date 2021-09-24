Nineteen members of Class 21-15 AU received their wings Sept. 17 during their graduation ceremony in the Vance Air Force Base auditorium.
Maj. Gene Kenneth T. Bibb, commander of 18th Air Force at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., was the speaker.
18th Air Force is Air Mobility Command’s only numbered air force. It ensures readiness sustainment of about 36,000 active duty, Reserve and civilian members at 12 wings and one stand-alone group.
Bibb, who graduated from Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance in 1991, attended the Air Force Academy. He is a command pilot with more than 5,000 hours in the C-5, C-12, C-17, C-21, T-37, T-38 and KC-135.
