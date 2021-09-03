Twenty-four students received their wings Aug. 27 when Class 21-14 AU graduated from Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base.
Graduation speaker was Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
As part of Air Education and Training Command, and home to 28 squadrons with both F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II aircraft, the 56th FW is the largest fighter wing in the Air Force and graduates more than 105 F-35 pilots, 188 F-16 pilots and 300 air control professionals annually.
Kreuder commissioned in 1995 as a distinguished graduate of Officer Training School. His fighter assignments include duties as an instructor pilot, flight examiner, weapons officer, operations officer, squadron commander, vice wing commander and air operations center commander.
He is a command pilot with more than 2,700 hours in the F-16 Fighting Falcon, including 350 combat hours. Total he has more than 3,000 flight hours in several planes: T-37, T-38, F-16 and F-35.
Prior to his current assignment, he served as senior defense official, Defense Attaché Iraq, Baghdad.
As part of Air Education and Training Command, and home to 28 squadrons with both F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II aircraft, the 56th FW is the largest fighter wing in the Air Force and graduates more than 105 F-35 pilots, 188 F-16 pilots and 300 air control professionals annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.