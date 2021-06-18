Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance Air Force Base, will speak Friday at the graduation ceremony for Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 21-11.
Twelve students will receive their wings. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the base auditorium.
Johnson was named wing commander in February. Before that, he had served as vice commander since December 2018.
He graduated from San Francisco State University and received his commission as a distinguished graduate from the University of California at Berkeley in 1999.
His service and leadership experience spans several operational and staff positions at the squadron, wing and joint staff levels.
He is a graduate of Air Mobility Command’s Phoenix Mobility program and the Defense Legislative Fellowship. He served as Joint Staff, J-5, Strategic Plans and Policy Action officer; executive assistant to the director, Pakistan Afghanistan Coordination Cell; and International Training, Education and Policy division chief, under the director of Policy, Programs & Strategy, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force (International Affairs).
His deployment experience includes Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom.
He received his wings in November 2000 at Columbus AFB, Miss. He is a command pilot with more than 3,300 hours in the T-37, T-1, T-6 and KC-10 aircraft.
